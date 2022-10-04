OWATONNA — Delna Velzke, age 88, of Owatonna, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at the Owatonna Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault and one hour prior to service on Saturday at church.
Delna was born in Morristown to Herman and Erna (Meschke) Vollbrecht on April 26, 1934. She was baptized and confirmed in Morristown. On March 10, 1956, she married Delbert Velzke and together they farmed and raised six children south of Morristown.
Delna's most important roles in life were being a wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. She also worked at the State School of the Blind, Birds Eye and many other places. Delna lived by example to those around her and always put her faith and family first. She adored her husband, 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Her hobbies included being a member of AAL/Ladies Aid, gardening, traveling, sewing, square dancing, setting puzzles, baking new recipes and was always up for a game of cards.
She is survived by her children, Duane (Mary) Velzke of Rochester, Anita (Gordy) Nelson of Waseca, Audrey Pederson of Owatonna, Eileen Johnson of Medford, Keith (Nancy) Velzke of Morristown and Clark (Patty) Velzke of Medford; grandchildren, Chad (Andrea) Pederson, April (Jeff) Glynn, Ashley (Clint) Semmann, Dan (Tyler) Nelson, Julie (Steve) Nelson, Jill (Mike) Pitts, Jolene (Alex) Clark, Leah (Justin) Foss, Lindsay (Levi) Vivier, Lauren (Matt) Velzke, Luke Velzke, Aaron (Sarah) Robinson, Wyatt (Ashley) Robinson, Bruce (Kristen) Velzke, Tyler (Andrea) Velzke, Natalie (Drew) Roemhildt, and Spencer (Jess) Velzke; 28 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Jack Schwichtenberg, David (Dianne) Velzke and Marvin (LaDonna) Velzke and sister-in-law, Geraldine Kelm.
Delna was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Erna Vollbrecht; husband, Delbert Velzke; sister, Majorie Schwichtenberg; brothers, Raymond Vollbrecht and Donald Vollbrecht; sisters-in-law, Janette Vollbrecht, Mildred (Marvin) Melchert; brother-in-law, Curtis Kelm and great grandchild, Brady Velzke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown, or Camp Omega.
