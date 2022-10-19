Deanne (Schutt) Else

FLOWER MOUND, TX — Deanne Faye (Schutt) Else, 75, of Flower Mound, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and three children on Saturday, October 15, 2022 after a long and courageous fight with Alzheimers.
Deanne was born the 6th of 10 children to Arnie and Hannah Schutt in Fargo, ND on April 10, 1947 and grew up on the family farm near Milnor, ND. She graduated from Milnor High School in 1965 and then attended North Dakota State College of Science, graduating in May 1966. She moved to Minneapolis, MN shortly thereafter, where she attended modeling school and briefly worked as a model.
On September 14, 1968, she married Ronald (Ron) Else and they eventually moved to Warsaw, MN where they raised three children: Garrett, Aaron & Natalie. She worked various jobs throughout the years, including her employment at Sellner Manufacturing as the Purchasing Agent for the amusement ride, Tilt-A-Whirl.
Around 2008, Deanne retired and returned to college to continue her love of learning and took a variety of classes; earning a perfect GPA for several semesters. In June of 2020, she moved to Flower Mound, Texas with her husband.
Deanne loved and cherished her family dearly - they all were the light of her life and everything in her world revolved around family. She had a special spot in her heart for her grandchildren and enjoyed spending every minute with them and hearing about their activities.
Deanne had an incredibly witty sense of humor and love of life. She would break out in a song on a whim and expect you to join in - even if you didn't know the words. She was always concerned about those around her and wanted everyone to feel comfortable. One of her favorites was to put a blanket or socks on you - even if it was the hottest day of the summer, because she "thought you looked cold".
There wasn't much Deanne couldn't do and everything she did, she perfected. She was an avid reader, gardener and loved the prairies of North Dakota. She enjoyed drawing and often sketched pictures freehand that were unbelievably beautiful. She gave the best hugs and her welcoming smile made everyone feel deeply loved. She will be terribly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ron Else of Flower Mound, TX; her children: Garrett (Jennifer) Else of Flower, Mound, TX, Aaron (Heather) Else of Frisco, TX, Natalie (Lance) Gulleson of Lisbon, ND. Grandchildren: Sawyer & Amelia Else, Austin Honeybone, Louis Else, Kylie, Caitlin & Kinsley Honeybone, and Gavin & Seth Gulleson. Siblings: Pat (Dick) Kuehn, Milnor, ND, Judy (Don) Olson, Milnor, ND, Eileen (Brian) Vail, West Concord, MN, Pam Schutt, (N. St. Paul, MN), Marcy Schutt, Milnor, ND, Bob (Darla) Schutt, Milnor, ND, Mike (Deb) Schutt, Milnor, ND, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnie and Hannah Schutt, her brother, Delmont Schutt, sister, Karen Edison, brother-in-law, David Edison, nephew, Randy Edison, niece, Nikki Vail, her mother and father in-law, Florence and Melvin Else, brother-in-law, Dale Else, sister-in-law, Melva Olson, nephew, Kevin Olson and niece, Heidi Hanna.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Milnor Lutheran Church, Milnor, ND followed by burial at Lakeside Cemetery near Milnor. Deanne's service will be live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on her obituary page.
To plant a tree in memory of Deanne Else as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.