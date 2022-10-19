Deanne (Schutt) Else

FLOWER MOUND, TX — Deanne Faye (Schutt) Else, 75, of Flower Mound, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and three children on Saturday, October 15, 2022 after a long and courageous fight with Alzheimers.

