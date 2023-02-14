DeAnna Marie DeeDee Riesing

FARIBAULT — DeAnna 'DeeDee' Marie Riesing, age 48, of Faribault, passed away February 9, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna after a lengthy illness.

