DeAnna Marie DeeDee Riesing

FARIBAULT — DeAnna 'DeeDee' Marie Riesing, age 48, of Faribault, passed away February 9, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna after a lengthy illness.
DeeDee, the daughter of Roger and Becky (Zabel) Riesing was born November 8, 1974, in Faribault. She grew up in Faribault with three brothers, loved gymnastics and after her high school education she moved to Arizona to enjoy the warmer weather. DeeDee was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and had many friends. DeeDee moved back to Minnesota nine years ago and worked at several area businesses, most recently at The Depot and Redemption.
DeeDee is survived by her parents, Roger and Becky of Faribault; children, Cinnamon Brickner, Deni Thompson, Rocco Bonini all of Arizona and Bliss Riesing of Faribault; grandchildren, Ariandell Olson and Royce Woolf; brothers, Rick (and Sue) of Braham, Randy (and Leslie) of Faribault and Ron (and Katey) of Waterloo, Illinois; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, MerLynn Thompson; partner, Dennis Thompson; grandparents, Harold and Helen Riesing and Pete and Lorraine Zabel; nephew, Dane Riesing; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life for DeAnna will be held at the American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault, on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.