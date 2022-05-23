David M. Rhino Reineke

FARIBAULT — David "Rhino" M. Reineke, age 58, of Faribault, died on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's Church, Faribault, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Gordon Elliott, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
David, the son of Charles and Alma Jo (Paro) Reineke, was born on April 29, 1964, in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1982. He married Laura Shaske on January 19, 2018. Dave was formerly employed by Reineke Century 21 Real Estate in Faribault and Valley Trucking. Rhino enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; two step-children, Andrew (and Tressa) LaJeunesse and Lance Fremouw, Jr. and his fiancee, Kendra Kellis, all of Faribault; four grandchildren, Rarity, Nazayeh, Aurora and Ayden; two brothers, Tom (and Marlene) Ernste Reineke of Faribault and John (and Monica) Reineke of Powell, OH; one sister-in-law, D'Arcy Swanson; two brothers-in-law, Shayne Gillis and Dustin Shaske; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Daniel Shaske; brother-in-law, Troy Shaske; and one cousin, Lane Weatherson.
Special thanks to Brighton Hospice and a very special thank you to Calista Rasque-Vos.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Faribault Area Hospice.