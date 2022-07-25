FARIBAULT — David L. Ponto, age 80, of Faribault, died on Saturday, July 24, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living, Faribault.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Sister Kathleen Hayes, Pastoral Minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault, officiating. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery with Military rites provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
A memorial visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
David L., the son of Raymond A. and Adella Marie (Chapman) Ponto was born on April 1, 1942, in Faribault. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy, Faribault, and attended Minnesota State University, Mankato. He served in the U.S. Army. David was formerly employed by Al's Bar, Evergreen Knoll and Lavender Inn all of Faribault; Red Cross; and JC Penney.
He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Thompson of Faribault, Mary (and Dennis) Fuller of Faribault, Michael Ponto of South St. Paul and Donna Smith of Oskaloosa, IA; one sister-in-law, Carol Ponto of Faribault; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death his parents; siblings, Bette (and Earl) Christiansen, Rose (and Kevin) Roell, Joanne (and Richard) Frennea, James Ponto, Donald Ponto and infant brother, Raymond Ponto, Jr.
