FARIBAULT — David L. DuChene, age 70, of Faribault, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Friday.
David, the son of Leo & Kathryn (Helgeson) DuChene Witte, was born March 3, 1952, in Faribault. David grew up throughout southern Minnesota. David enlisted in the United States Army at age 17 and honorably served his country with the 25th Infantry in the Vietnam War. He married Kathryn Kalien on April 7, 1973, in Faribault. David worked his entire career as a machinist at Nutting Truck & Caster Company and with Owatonna Tool Company, later SPX.
In 2006, Dad was diagnosed with chronic heart and lung issues and permanently disabled. Dad's illness may have taken away his breath and his strength but certainly not his spirit.
In his healthy years, David was active in the American Red Cross and taught CPR and first aid classes both at work and in Owatonna. One of his highlights every year was volunteering in the first aid station at the Steele County Fair. Dad also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family; Potato Lake outside of Park Rapids was where Dad felt most at peace. Another project that brought Dad joy was caretaking Woodman Cemetery in Walcott Township. He continued this family tradition as long as he was able.
David was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and later Disabled Veterans of America. He bravely dealt with the lifelong physical effects of Agent Orange as well as the emotional side effects of war. In 2019, David was introduced to Believet. Dad and Jack graduated from the Believet program that Fall. Dad took great pride in his service dog, the Believet organization, and his role as a spokesperson. He strongly believed in the mission of Believet, the healing gifts of dogs, and until recently, continued to volunteer training dogs and mentoring fellow veterans.
Dad loved his family beyond measure, and we loved him in return.
David is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughter, Sara DuChene-Boyd (and Matthew Boyd) of Faribault and son, Justin (and Stacy) DuChene of Lennox, SD and four grandchildren, Molly H. Boyd and Madeline, Thomas and Violet DuChene and by his buddy Jack, service dog and faithful companion. He is also survived by his "Dad" Harold Witte and brother, Mike DuChene and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Kathryn DuChene Witte; infant brother, and his in-laws, Raymond and Eleanor Kalien.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Believet (believet.org), Canine Service Partners of Northfield. Thank a veteran, be a helper, give back and remember Dave.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for full obituary and guest book.