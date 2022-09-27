David J. Shafer

FARIBAULT — David Shafer, age 81, of Faribault, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community, Owatonna.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Military rites will be provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization. Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Boldt Funeral Home on Saturday.
David James, the son of Vernon and Marrietta (Spores) Shafer was born July 22, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After graduating from Eau Claire Memorial High School, David began working and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1972. David returned to Faribault and worked for McQuay's as a technical engineer. After retirement he worked parttime for SharePoint Credit Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending sporting events. For the last 25 years, David spent his life with Charlotte Teske. Together, they enjoyed going on trips and spending time with each other's family. Everyone around David enjoyed his easy-going personality and his gift to be a friend to all.
Survivors include his son, Troy (and Bobbie) Shafer of Zimmerman; daughter, Melissa Krenik of Morristown; grandchildren, Katelyn Krenik, Rebeka (and Robert) Slechta, Madyson Shafer, Brayden Shafer and Quintin Krenik; great granddaughter, Eleanor Slechta; significant other, Charlotte Teske of Faribault and her family; her children, Jeff (and Michelle) Teske of Faribault, Kevin (and Melanie) Teske of Faribault and Dana Swingen of Morristown; her grandchildren, Megan Teske, Alex (and Allie) Wolff, Mercedez (and Dalton) Deinhart, Brandon (and Shelby) Teske, Derek Swingen, Ryan Teske, Ella DeCoux and Haley Teske; her 5 great grandchildren; brother, Joe (and Durene) Shafer; sisters, Linda Shafer-Baugher and Ann Rasmussen; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mike, Dennis, Bruce, Bonnie, Shirley and LeRoy.
