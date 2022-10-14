FARIBAULT — David E. Doneux, age 86, of Faribault, MN, and formerly of Northfield, MN, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital in Northfield.
David Ernest was born on January 16, 1936, in Faribault, MN, to Ernest and Muriel (Caron) Doneux. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1954. David served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 25th Infantry Division. Following his discharge, he attended Mankato Technical College for electronics. David worked for U.S. West from 1957 - 1996 in Northfield. He was united in marriage to Janet Waldron on June 7, 1958, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. In 1967, they moved to Northfield and raised their family there. David was an active member of St. Dominic's Church in Northfield, volunteering as a Mass coordinator and instructor of the RCIA program. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active volunteer and fundraiser for the Mill City Bike Trails. David enjoyed fishing, reading, hiking, biking, walking, gardening, and traveling to the North Shore.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Doneux; children, David Doneux (Ruth Ann), Mark Doneux (Brenda), Jackie Krenske (Dave), Julie Conroy (Lou); grandchildren, Dominic Doneux, Andy Krenske (Amanda), Jill Krenske, Matt Doneux, and Jacob Doneux; sister, Darlene Thibault; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Muriel; sister, Judy Lewis (Bill); brother, Jerry Doneux (Mary); and brother-in-law, Henry Thibault.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault, with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veteran's Association.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
