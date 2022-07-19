LAKE CITY — Darrell Warneke, 84, formerly of Kenyon passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022 at the Bluffs Senior Living in Lake City, MN.
Darrell was born on December 21, 1937 to Adolph & Vera (Hoffman) Warneke in Atkinson, NE. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1955 and married Carol Dierking on September 8, 1956.
Darrell farmed and worked in construction for many years. He also worked in building sales and for Orkin Pest Control where he was top in the nation in sales and service. After he retired, Darrell enjoyed gardening, serving on the Kenyon American Legion Color Guard, spending winters in Florida and attending his grandchildren's events.
Darrell is survived by wife Carol; children, Jeffrey (Janet) Warneke, John (Ruth) Warneke, Julie Warneke; Grandchildren Jared (Samatha) Warneke, Kaitlin (Jeff) Kujala, Nathan (Lexi) Warneke, Jamie (Zain) Abideen, Megan Warneke, Eric Emerson, Luke Emerson; Great Grandchildren Addie, Hazel, Josie, Colby, Lila, Mason.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, son Brent, and daughter-in-law Kimberly Warneke.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11 a.m., at First Lutheran Church in Lake City, MN. Visitation will be held at the church one hour before the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Meadow Ridge Cemetery in Faribault, MN. Online condolences can be left for the family at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
