LYNNWOOD, WA — Darlene J. Bridley (Rath, Johnson), 86, of Lynnwood, WA and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Swedish Cherry Hill Medical Center in Seattle, WA. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 29th, at 11:00 A.M. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault. Interment will be in Medford Union Cemetery, following a luncheon at the funeral home. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Darlene Joanne Johnson, daughter of Donald B. and Edna Mae (Swanson) Johnson, was born in Faribault on September 6, 1936. Over the years she resided in Medford, Owatonna and Faribault. She also lived for short periods in Indiana, Texas and Washington with her children.
Darlene worked in retail for many years. She attended night school in order to take on the lead position with Faribault's first Head Start school program. She finished her career working in the Alumni and Development office at Shattuck St. Mary's School.
Darlene loved traveling, with trips to Germany, France, Switzerland, England, and South Korea. She and her close friend Don completed a personal goal of exploring all of the state parks in Minnesota. But above all, her love of family was first and foremost. She enjoyed time spent with her immediate family and the many weekends, holiday gatherings and family reunions over the years with her extended family. She had a gift for drawing, painting and sketching. Each of her grandchildren has a picture created especially for them by their beloved grandmother, which they all cherish.
Darlene is survived by three children, Scott (Jill) Rath of Converse, Texas, Steve (Euli) Rath of Lynnwood, Washington, and Sheryl Rath of Converse, Texas; four grandchildren, Sadie Rath, Brandon Rath, Zachary Rath and Jonathan Rath; two brothers, Gerald (Arlene) Johnson of Faribault, and James (Linda) Johnson of Rosemount; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and her dearest friend, Elgie Cloutier, of Faribault. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William (Bill) Bridley, daughter Raschell (Shelly) Rath, brother Donald (Judy) Johnson of Woodbury, close friend Don VonRuden, and her children's father Patrick Rath of Faribault.
*Mothers never really leave us. They are instilled in who we are by everything they have shared with us*
