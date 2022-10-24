Darlene J. Bridley

LYNNWOOD, WA — Darlene J. Bridley (Rath, Johnson), 86, of Lynnwood, WA and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Swedish Cherry Hill Medical Center in Seattle, WA. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 29th, at 11:00 A.M. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault. Interment will be in Medford Union Cemetery, following a luncheon at the funeral home. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

