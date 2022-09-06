FARIBAULT — Daniel L. Minnick, age 81, of Faribault, MN, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community of Owatonna following an extended illness.
Daniel Lenus, the son of Francis and Helen (Thibodeau) Minnick was born on October 14, 1940 in Faribault. He attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1959. On April 28, 1962 he was united in marriage to Betty Wolter at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Dan and Betty owned and operated Minnick's Food Market from 1967 until 2006. They enjoyed serving their customers and the relationships that were formed from their visits to the store. During this time Dan was also a Rice County Commissioner for 22 years, from 1974 to 1986 and 1994 to 2004. Most recently Dan was the Administrator at the Moose Lodge for the last several years. Dan was an active member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, serving in many capacities including, lectoring, eucharistic minister, funeral prayer service leader, hospital visitor and leading services at local nursing homes. In his younger years Dan enjoyed playing softball, baseball and bowling. He loved golfing and was an avid player. He also enjoyed a good debate on politics and playing cards. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Fourth Degree. He also was a member of the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Elk's Lodge 1166 and the Moose Lodge 2098, all of Faribault.
He is survived by his wife Betty Minnick of Faribault; by his children, Pam Timmers , Gail (Steve) DeGrood and Greg Minnick; by six grandchildren, Matthew (Jourdan) Sterling, Kirsten Timmers, Danielle Santistevan Minnick, Shane (Bree) DeGrood, Sheena (John) Murphy and Montana Santistevan; by nine great grandchildren; by his sister-in-law, Becky Minnick and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his inlaws, Loren and Evelyn Wolter and his siblings, Jackie Friedges, LaVonne Boyd and Francis "Punk" Minnick and by nieces, Jana Minnick and Sherry Friedges.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Clayton Forner officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.