MORRISTOWN — Daniel "Dan" Reuvers, age 73, of Morristown, MN passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the log home he had built.
Daniel Adrian, the son of Anthony and Harriet (Maas) Reuvers, was born on August 23, 1949 in Wells Township in Rice County, MN. Dan grew up in Faribault and then enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served for two years of active duty in Vietnam. Following his time in Vietnam, he returned to Faribault and began his career working for the City of Faribault. He met the love of his life, Barbara Kubinski, and they were united in marriage on May 23, 1970 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Faribault. Dan was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed horseback riding, gardening both vegetables and flowers, hunting, and fishing. He loved to hunt with Sean Thom who was like a son to him. He built his own Log House in Morristown, log by log, stone by stone with his dear wife Barb by his side.
Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barb; brother, Steve Reuvers; sisters, Janet Miller (Mike Holmgren), Joyce Crandall, Betty (Gene) Berge, Joan (George) Delaske, Roxie (Ron) Mitchell, Jackie (Peter) Gretz, Therese "Tess" (Gary) Miller; brother-in-law, Steve Drevlow; Barb's siblings, the Kubinski family; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John Reuvers, Jane Drevlow, and Jerry (Marge) Reuvers; brothers-in-law, Tom Miller and Bruce Crandall.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. with a Time of Sharing beginning at 6:30 P.M., at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault.
His family will remember him as a very good man, family man, sportsman, fisherman, and huntsman. May his soul fly freely over the trees he cared for so deeply.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
