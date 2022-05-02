LITTLE FALLS — Daniel C. Schulz, age 73, of Little Falls, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN following a brief illness.
Daniel Charles was born on August 9, 1948, in Faribault, MN to Edgar and Caroline (Hurt) Schulz. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1966. Daniel was married to Patricia Paquette, they had two daughters and were later divorced. He worked at Kuhlman's Standard Service Station in Faribault for a few years before entering the U.S. Navy in 1972. Daniel served in the Navy for 20 years, traveling to many destinations throughout the world. He was honorably discharged in 1992. For the past 25 years he has lived in Little Falls. He loved to fish and enjoyed his time at Lake of the Woods where he managed an island and was a fishing guide. He also enjoyed woodworking and visiting with his friends over a coffee.
He is survived by his daughters, Katie Schulz and Debra Schulz; granddaughter, Samantha Schulz; four great grandchildren, Kaylie Schulz, Ciara Vaughn, Miah Vaughn, and Daniel Charles Vaughn; siblings, Gail Mandell, Bonnie Oslund (Oz), Michael Schulz (Elaine), and Mary Paquette; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Carolyn; brother, Edgar Schulz; and sisters, Pauline Veeser and Jeanine Baringer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.