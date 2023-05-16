NEW ULM — Dana A. Grant, age 61, of New Ulm Passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
A service will be held at the Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church In Faribault, MN on July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life.
Dana Alan, son of Charles S. and Kay M. (Brown) Grant was born July 29, 1961 in Farmington, MN He attended Faribault Public Schools Where he obtained his GED. He joined the U.S. Army in January 1981. After his time in the service he met his life long friend and mother of his first child Carol Schoeder Dale.
In August of 1987 he was united in marriage to Virginia Novotny and had two sons. They later divorced.
He was formerly employed by McNeilus Steel of Dodge Center, A&A Custom Wood Products of Dundas, Lakeville Plastics and the State Regional Center of Faribault. Dana loved camping, fishing, boating and grilling with his friends and family. He was a whiz at chess, enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, board games and an occasional trip to the casino.
He had the skill of quick wit laced with humor to lighten things up. He was generous in heart and would help someone in need by giving what he could. Dana was a faithful Vikings fan and took great delight in watching the games with his sons and grandchildren. His family was the most important thing in his life.
He is survived by brother Mike(Kim) Grant, two sisters Julie Grant Orara(Rick Craig), Patie(Joy) Mejia. Three sons Tim Schroeder, Jeremy Grant(Ashley Hermel), Andrew Grant(Ashley Meyer) and five grandchildren, Carter Schroeder, Cohen Schroeder, Anthony Grant, Nova Grant-Hermel, Brandi Grant one aunt Mrs. Virginia Brown and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles S. and Kay M. (Brown) Grant
Condolences can be sent to; Family of Dana A. Grant % Tim Schroeder 2201 North Broadway Street, Lot 158 New Ulm, MN 56073
