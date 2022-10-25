Curtis C. Abney

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Curtis C. Abney, 76, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at a local hospital. Memorial services are pending at this time. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Abney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments