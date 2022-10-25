SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Curtis C. Abney, 76, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at a local hospital. Memorial services are pending at this time. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Curtis was born on November 2, 1945 in Faribault, MN, to William and Catherine (Carver) Abney.
He graduated from Mankato State University. On September 27, 1965, he married Barbara Spurr.
Curtis worked as an oil chemist for South Dakota Soy and AGP.
He loved model airplanes, fishing, and pheasant hunting.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara Abney; his son, Andrew Abney (Barb); two grandchildren: Anna Miller (Dr. Eric Miller) and Ethan Abney (Grace); two great-grandchildren: Julian Miller and Oliver Abney; a sister, Diane Heyer; and several nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, David Heyer.
