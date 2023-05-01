Cora Jean Langeslag

FARIBAULT — Cora Langeslag, age 82, of Faribault, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA.. Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit lower than Monday. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html. text
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Kira Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Cora Jean, the daughter of Ewald and Agatha (Schmidtke) Schwichtenberg was born on August 24, 1940, in Morristown. She graduated from Morristown High School. On August 6, 1960, Cora was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" Langeslag in Faribault. Cora enjoyed volunteering her time for various events at the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; son, Todd (and Julie) Langeslag; grandchildren, Kyle (and Kirsten) Langeslag, Ashley (and Nick) Babcock and Haley (and Brandon Gillard) Langeslag; great grandchildren, Kalan and Kollins Langeslag; other relatives and friends.
Cora was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Agatha and brother, Dale.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
