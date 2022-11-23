Colleen M. (Schwert) Martinson

FARIBAULT — Colleen is the daughter of Rueben and Mamie (Ryder) Schwert, born on April 13, 1931 at St. Lucas Hospital in Faribault, MN and died age 91 1/2 years young at The Emerald Nursing Home on Hospice Care on November 6, 2022. Colleen graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1949. Colleen married Donelly Martinson on February 25, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Faribault, MN.

