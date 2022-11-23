Colleen M. (Schwert) Martinson

FARIBAULT — Colleen is the daughter of Rueben and Mamie (Ryder) Schwert, born on April 13, 1931 at St. Lucas Hospital in Faribault, MN and died age 91 1/2 years young at The Emerald Nursing Home on Hospice Care on November 6, 2022. Colleen graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1949. Colleen married Donelly Martinson on February 25, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Faribault, MN.
Colleen was a social butterfly who valued spending time with her family and friends. Colleen will be remembered for two things. She worked at Ostrom's Hallmark Store in downtown Faribault. Colleen was excited to put out the new Hallmark ornaments and had quite the collection herself. And of course, there was playing bridge.
Colleen was a loyal sports fan. The Minnesota Twins baseball team and especially her Minnesota Vikings! Colleen was always a good sport and had a profound sense of humor.
Colleen will be missed by her family, Lynette; Deanna and Mike Kroeger, and Vicki and Al Groman, grandchildren; great grandchildren, sister Pam (Jim) Vohs and other relatives. Colleen is proceeded in death by her husband, Donelly Martinson, her son Bruce Martinson, sister Cheryle Haugen, and other family members.
Funeral will be held on November 30, 2022 with visitation from 9-10:45am and service at 11am at First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault MN. Private family burial at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault MN after.
