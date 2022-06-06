FARIBAULT — Colleen A. Stam, age 81, of Faribault, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, peacefully at home.
Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Mark Johnson, Pastor of First English Lutheran Church, Faribault will officiate. Interment will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Colleen Amanda, the daughter of Nathaniel and Selma (Meldahl) Strehlow, was born January 16, 1941, in Faribault. Colleen graduated from Faribault High School. Along with being a homemaker, Colleen worked for Carlton and St. Olaf College, F.W. Woolworth in Faribault and Jacobsen Family Store in Northfield. On May 17, 1993, Colleen was united in marriage to Charles William Stam. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Eagles. Colleen enjoyed writing cards and being known as the "Card Lady".
Survivors include he husband, Charles; three children, Denise (and Tim) Benkowski of Northfield, Brian Kotz of Minneapolis and Melissa Stam of Pipestone; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sisters, Donna Logan of Mustang, OK and Nancy (and Jim) Irwin of Orlando, FL; other relatives and friends.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Selma; son, Kevin (and Sue) Kotz; stepson, Michael Stam and grandson, Nicholas.