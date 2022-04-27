FARIBAULT — Clarence W. Anderson, age 85, of Faribault, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Mill City Senior Living, Faribault.
Memorial Services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jeff Sandgren officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be at church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Clarence William, the son of Ivar and Dora (Matthies) Anderson, was born August 18, 1936, in Marion, ND. Clarence married Vivian Lindland on December 27, 1958, in Hillsboro, ND. He graduated from NDSU and received a master's degree from the University of Minnesota. Clarence taught high school in Enderlin, ND. Upon moving to Faribault, he taught at South Central College and later was employed with Hoysler Associates. Clarence was a member of Sertoma and Rotary International, Traveler's Club; served on the Buckham West Senior Center board and was active at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, all in Faribault. He enjoyed playing golf, travel, MN sports and traveled to many Major League ballparks with his son, Tim. Clarence was proud of his Swedish heritage and enjoyed trips to Sweden to visit relatives.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian of Faribault; three children, Tim (and Comfort Akwaji-Anderson) of Iowa City, Tammy Anderson of Eagan and Jana (and Dan) Nordstrom of Littleton, CO; six grandchildren, Eric, Ben, Diana, Andrew, Josh and Beth; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Maggie and Fiona; sister, Eleanor Weight of LaMoure, ND; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold and Elmer and a brother-in-law, Barney Weight.