Cindy Bauer

FARIBAULT — Cindy Bauer, age 74, died peacefully at home after an extended illness with her family at her side on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Faribault.

To send flowers to the family of Cindy Bauer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 23
Visitation
Sunday, October 23, 2022
2:00PM-6:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 24
Visitation
Monday, October 24, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
530 4th Street N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 24
Service
Monday, October 24, 2022
10:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
530 4th Street N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments