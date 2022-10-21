FARIBAULT — Cindy Bauer, age 74, died peacefully at home after an extended illness with her family at her side on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Cannon City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Cynthia Ruth Thielbar, the daughter of Eugene and Delores (Cate) Thielbar was born November 21, 1947, in Tacoma, Washington where her father served in the Navy. She grew up in the Faribault/Lonsdale area and attended Faribault Lutheran School and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1965. Following high school Cindy moved to Faribault and worked as a nurse's assistant.
Cindy married Paul D. Bauer, April 16, 1966, and made their home on a farm in Cannon City Township just east of Faribault. Through the years their family grew quickly as they were blessed with six children. Together, Cindy and Paul operated a dairy farm that also included beef cattle and crop farming. The hardworking partnership carefully and successfully navigated the ups and downs of farming. They were proud of their family and their accomplishments.
Cindy was a young mother who enjoyed watching her children grow and always made the holidays special for them. She ran a "tight ship" but offered kind words and softness when it was most needed. She loved celebrating their many birthdays, graduations, weddings and the birth of 15 grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she was the BEST baby Grandma, having that "special touch." As they grew Cindy attended many of their activities to cheer them on. She liked to share little learning lessons and appreciated the simple things in life with them.
Cindy was an avid vegetable and flower gardener often found in her beautiful gardens with her sun hat offering up a bouquet of flowers and veggies to take home. She simply liked being outdoors with her faithful dogs at her side and was always noting the latest bird activity. If Cindy wasn't outside, she was usually in the kitchen whipping up something good, no one ever left her house hungry.
Cindy's Christian Faith was important to her and despite her busy life she was able to get her children to Sunday school, whether it be at Trinity Lutheran Church in town or up the road to Cannon City Community Church. She lived a life led by her strong Christian values. Cindy was selfless, always doing things for others and taking care of them. She was the first to check in with a sick friend or family member and show up with her homemade apple pie.
Cindy was active with Christian Women's Connection, the Cannon City Township Board, and the Community Co-op. Cindy made porcelain dolls and loved antiquing with her sisters at the flea markets. She treasured time with her siblings and always looked forward to the annual Thielbar reunion to catch up with extended relatives.
Cindy and Paul eventually "semi-retired" after selling the dairy herd and focused on beef cattle and crop farming. With that new-found freedom it was easier to travel more together which Cindy loved to do. She fondly recalled memories of their trips to Alaska, Las Vegas, Utah, Florida, and Oklahoma to visit relatives.
Sadly, Cindy was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2018. Cindy's first concern was her family, she was never one to feel sorry for herself. With grit and grace Cindy had good days, bad days, and everything in between. Her dedication and love for Paul always remained evident and steadfast. Her family will always treasure her sparkly blue eyes, her big smile, and many wonderful memories.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Paul; children, Paula (and Kevin) Meyer, Pam (and Ed) LaCanne, Penny (and Bob) Reichert, Pat (and Nancy) Bauer, Preston, (and Crystal) Bauer, and Peggy (and Scott) Topel; grandchildren, Tayler (and Tegan, Zayne, Gydion, Kingsley, and Irelynn) Swanson, Andy Swanson, Sam Swanson, Emmanuel LaCanne, McKenna LaCanne, Alexis LaCanne, Miranda Reichert, Bailey Reichert, Wyatt Bauer, Levi Bauer, Luke Bauer, Madelyn Bauer, Payton Topel, Elliot Topel, and Greta Topel; siblings; Rita Sticha, Elaine (Mike) Grove, Patricia (Ralph) Medder, Dee (Ron) Filzen, Leonard (Karen) Thielbar and numerous nieces and nephews, her in-laws; Gerald and Barb Bauer, Nancy and Oran Clemmensen, Kathy Stubbs, Mark and Sue Bauer, Auggie and Wanda Bauer, Brian Bauer, Jay Bauer, Lisa Evans and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Delores; a brother, Doug in infancy, nephew Doug Tupy, and brother-in-law Rey Sticha, father and mother-in-law Roy and Dorothy Bauer, brother-in-law Mike Bauer, and sister-in-law Marilyn Bauer.
Special thank you to Cindy's wonderful caregivers and friends; Dawn, Veronica, Cheryl, Deb, and Carol, who made it possible to keep Cindy in her home, her "castle".
Much gratitude also to Mandy and Faribault Allina Hospice, where memorials can be directed.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.