Christopher R. Braden

FARIBAULT — Christopher (Chris) Ryan Braden died June 29, 2023. Chris was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer in February 2020. He became gravely ill mid-June. He managed his cancer with courage, dignity, and optimism for over 3 years. Chris married Sara (Larson) in 2018. Their wedding was a wonderful celebration. It reflected Chris' personality and interests: great food, top rail drinks, favorite tunes, lots of laughter, chatter and being surrounded by friends and family. Chris has 2 younger sisters Meghan and Caitlin. They grew up around the family dinner table which made for "lively" conversation between them at times. Caitlin and Meghan adored Chris when they were young. At times they were inseparable. There was also sibling rivalry. Chris protected his sisters. He was the older brother and often a confidant. He was an adoring Uncle to their children. Chris graduated from law school and immediately passed the bar exam. Chris had a long history of employment with his Dad. His 1st job was cleaning the law office. He worked as a law clerk while nervously waiting for the bar exam results. He became his Dad's partner in July, 2017. Chris loved practicing law and concentrated on family, juvenile and guardianship/ conservatorship cases. Chris refused to take pain medications until a few weeks before his death so that his mind was clear, his judgment sound and he could continue serving his clients' best interest. Chris graduated from the University of North Dakota. He was a UND Ambassador and served in UND student government. He judged MSBA mock trial competitions. He was a SMRLS volunteer attorney and Past President of the Rice County Bar Association. Chris had the gift of gab. He said "if I hadn't become a lawyer, I would've been a bar owner and tended bar". He had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He had a good moral compass and integrity. Chris loved Vikings and Twins games. He took his Mom for Mother's Day to his last Twins game. Chris loved his dog Cooper. He became a cat lover through Sara. Chris questioned his legacy because he and Sara didn't have children during their marriage. He was wrong. He leaves a great legacy and memories to his family and friends.