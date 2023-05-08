FARIBAULT — Charles F. Schema, age 89, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN following a brief illness.
Charles Francis, the son of Charles and Mabel (Durand) Schema was born on November 22, 1933 at their family farm in Walcott Township, Rice County, MN. Chuck grew up on their family farm and had a favorite horse named Silver. He attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1951. On October 1, 1955 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Misgen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. In 1957 they purchased their farm in Wells Township. While farming Chuck also worked for 42 years as a Sheet Metal Worker, starting his career with E.B. Roedecker and working at different businesses, finishing his career working 18 years with HiMEC Mechanical in Northfield, MN, starting as Foreman and retiring as Superintendent. He was very active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, serving as a Trustee for 9 years and also served as a Supervisor for Wells Township for 9 years. Chuck loved spending time with his family and especially time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing church league softball, watching football and baseball and taking care of his German Shepherd dogs at the farm. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 889 in Faribault.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Schema; by his children, Anthony (Julie) Schema, Thomas (Angie) Schema, John Schema, Mary Kraft and fiancé Wyatt Reed and Kay (Neal) Kosberg; by eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; by his sister, Eileen Sloan and by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Delores (Clarence) Landherr, nephew, Jim Landherr and brother-in-law, Marshall Sloan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Divine Mercy Catholic School or Bethlehem Academy High School in memory of Chuck.