FARIBAULT — Charles "Chuck" Kitzman, age 79, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kitzman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cannon River AT Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. .Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a couple of days ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are expected, with flood stage being exceeded by early Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cannon River AT Northfield. * WHEN...From late tonight to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 898.0 feet Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 897.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 898.1 feet on 10/06/2019. &&
FARIBAULT — Charles "Chuck" Kitzman, age 79, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
Charles Theodore was born on February 4, 1944, in Bridgewater Township, Rice County, MN, to Theodore J. and Elaine (Plante) Kitzman. He graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1962 and attended Vocational Tech school for one year. He was married to Diane Neumann on April 4, 1964, they had three children and were later divorced. Chuck was a service technician and salesman of office machines with Jandro Office Products for most of his career. He always had a gift for being able to fix most anything. For numerous years he volunteered at Divine Mercy Catholic Church as an usher and also was an escort driver for funeral processions. He was married to Ruth Ann O'Connor on May 27, 1999, in Faribault. Chuck enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, fishing, camping, and watching NASCAR. He was a member of the Faribault Eagles, and Knights of Columbus, volunteering for many events.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Kitzman; children, Theodore Kitzman, Tammie Warner (Dave), Tina Shankey (Robert), Kelly Barker (Jackie), and Stacy Barbeau (Robert); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Barb Swanson (Jim), William Kitzman (Janet), Marsha Moravec (Jerry), and Tim Kitzman (Robbie); and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Elaine; sister, Kathy Walker; and brother, Jerry Kitzman (Shirley).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.