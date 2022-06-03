FARIBAULT — Charles "Charlie" Meyer , age 72, of Faribault, MN passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with his family by his side.
Charles Edward, the son of Marvin and Gladys (Johnson) Meyer was born on September 24, 1949, in Faribault. He attended Faribault Senior High School and graduated in 1967. After graduating, he went out to California with friends for a short period before returning to Faribault. He worked with Rice County Parks and Recreation helping to clear trails at Cannon River Wilderness Park and other county parks. He had a knack for growing almost anything, and there were several Faribault families who hired him to take care of their yards.
On July 9, 1977 he was united in marriage to Mary Jo Smith at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. That's also the year he started his 38-year career with McQuay. He was a hard worker and proud of his role as a union steward. If you were ever in a position where you needed a steward, Charlie was the man you wanted to represent you.
As a young man, Charlie was an avid hunter and an incredible softball player. In 1972, his team, Eagles Black, played in the National Class A Softball Tournament in Cincinnati, OH. He earned the nickname "Wheels" because he was such a fast runner. He played ball for many years, and after retirement, he became an umpire.
He loved watching sports and he could tell you anything you wanted to know about football or baseball. He also loved nature, and every summer would plant gardens full of flowers, tomatoes, and bird feeders. His tomatoes were the best and he would give them to anyone who would take some. He could always be found sitting at the table watching the birds and talking about the weather. He was also an avid WWII history buff and has probably seen every documentary made about it.
Charlie is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Mary Jo; his children, Melissa (Joe) Casper and Mandy Meyer, both of Faribault; by 5 grandchildren, Alexis (Andrew) Strouth, Hunter Strouth, Madeline Casper, Emily Casper, and Noah Casper; by his brother Jim (Colleen) Meyer of Wisconsin Dells, WI; by his sister, Deb Pettipiece of Lakeville, MN and by a nephew, nieces, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Joyce Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park. A luncheon will be served at the funeral home afterwards.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.