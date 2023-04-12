FARIBAULT — Charleen Anne Hanson, age 95, of Faribault, passed away on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home with her family by her side in Faribault.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Arrangements are being made by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Charleen was born on June 16, 1927, the daughter of Thomas and Adelaide (McDonald) Delesha in Faribault. She attended Richland Country School and Bethlehem Academy, Faribault. She worked at the Lipstick Factory and Faribo Woolen Mills. She also worked for the Gordon Michel Farm, where she was a housekeeper. This is where she met her future husband, Robert A. Hanson. They married August 26, 1950. They had a hobby farm in Cannon City where Charleen was very content to raise their three children and keep an immaculate house and lawn. She also did farm chores while Bob went to work at N.S.P. A regular past time for Bob and Charleen was a Saturday night at Jewitt's Point or at the Eagle's for dancing and playing cards.
She is survived by her daughters, Roxanne (and Robert) Janes and Diane Hanson both of Faribault; grandchildren, Jackie (and Chuck) Slama, Danielle (and Travis) Herrlich and Michelle (special friend Andy Pleschcourt) Boudreau; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Ceiliah Slama, Alana Novotny and Khoen Boudreau and special great grandson, Arnold Pleschcourt; sister, Pat Greer and many more relatives and friends.
Charleen was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Adelaide Delesha; husband, Robert; son, Darrell; granddaughter, Jerrie Janes; son in law, Charles Quiggle; brothers, Raymond and Thomas Jr.; sisters, Mae Richie, Alice Elzen, Betty Ernste and Marie Ernste.
Charleen's family requests no flowers, any memorials will be given to organizations and charities that Charleen gave to regularly.
