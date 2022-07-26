Catherine Tab Jeno

FARIBAULT — Catherine "Tab" Jeno, age 63, of Faribault, MN, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Faribault.

To send flowers to the family of Catherine "Tab" Jeno, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 4
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, August 4, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments