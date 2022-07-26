FARIBAULT — Catherine "Tab" Jeno, age 63, of Faribault, MN, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Faribault.
Catherine Addis was born on April 1, 1959, in Faribault, MN, to Richard and Barbara (Enbom) Jeno. She graduated from Northfield High School, attended Austin Community College, and graduated from St. Cloud State University. Cathy initially worked at St. Lucas Care Center and was a 30-year employee at Wal-Mart, mostly in Faribault. She was an avid reader, especially Stephen King books, and wrote many short stories. Cathy also enjoyed crocheting and needle point.
She is survived by her siblings, Lynn Hall (Daniel), Thomas Jeno (Cathy), Todd Jeno (Tsion), Julie Tupa (Nathan), James "Louie" Jeno, and Mark Jeno (Emily); and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Barbara; sister, Martha Dopp; and brothers-in-infancy, Charles, Anthony, and Matthew.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.