CATHERINE ANN ANN KATIE WHITNEY (DUSEK)

APPLE VALLEY MN — Cathy Whitney, 86 years young, was always up for being on the go. Happy to jump in the car for a road trip, invite you in for a meal, or be of service to you, Cathy loved being around people. Cathy died at home, surrounded by her family, on August 29, 2022.
Born in Faribault, MN on April 16, 1936, Cathy lived in Kilkenny, MN until she married John (Jack) Alvin Dusek, Jr in 1958. Cathy was always a farm girl at heart. She helped Jack build a farm implement business as well as raise their four children.
Cathy moved to Monticello, MN in 1977 and worked as a salesperson at Johnson’s Department store and evenings at the American Legion. It was in Monticello, in 1987, that she met and married her second husband, Robert (Bob) Richard Whitney. Bob and Cathy traveled extensively among south and southeastern states with his job as a construction engineer. They enjoyed all the traveling, meeting new friends along the way. Bob died in December 2016.
Cathy is survived by her children John Alvin Dusek III (Barb), Daniel James Dusek (Debbie Lynn Arneson), Debra Ann Grace and Diane Marie Nelson (Denny). Nine grandchildren, Tabitha, Amanda, Conor, Kyle, Jessica, Justin Alex, Egan, Gavin, and five great grandchildren Savannah, Oliver, Ella, Weston, and Rylan.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Sunday, September 25 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM, at American Legion 1776 – 14521 Granada Drive in Apple Valley MN 55124. All are welcome.
Instead of flowers we ask that you give a donation to the MOMS Program of Burnsville MN (https://momsprogram.org) or your local animal shelter.
