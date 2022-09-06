CATHERINE ANN ANN KATIE WHITNEY (DUSEK)

APPLE VALLEY MN — Cathy Whitney, 86 years young, was always up for being on the go. Happy to jump in the car for a road trip, invite you in for a meal, or be of service to you, Cathy loved being around people. Cathy died at home, surrounded by her family, on August 29, 2022.

