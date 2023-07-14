Caryl Jean Hughes

FARIBAULT — Caryl Jean Hughes, age 83, of Faribault, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.

Service information

Jul 20
Visitation
Thursday, July 20, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Jul 20
Service
Thursday, July 20, 2023
7:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
