Carole Hillebrand

FARIBAULT — Carole Y. Hillebrand, age 62, of Faribault had an amazing life. After successfully overcoming so many obstacles in recent years, Carole fought her final battle and died on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids after an extended illness, surrounded by her husband and children.
Carole, the daughter of Rudolph and Marjorie (Thompson) Kadlec was born on November 8, 1959, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1978 and began her career at the age of 16 working for the State of Minnesota at both the Faribault Regional Center and MNDOT which ultimately spanned over 35 years. She enjoyed playing basketball in her youth and later played on organized leagues of softball, volleyball, and bowling. She attended Minnesota State University - Mankato and also studied abroad in London and enjoyed trips to Mexico with friends. Carole met the love of her life, Christian Hillebrand, was soon engaged, and was married on June 27, 1987, in Faribault. They treasured their time together and were able to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary shortly before she passed. Family was so important to her and after children, Jessica and Alexander were born, she enjoyed many family vacations, traveling all over the United States and Canada. She saw sights in 40+ states including Washington, D.C., Yellowstone, and Pikes Peak; Duluth's Canal Park being her favorite of the annual wedding anniversary vacations with Chris. She was an avid sports fan, cheering on and attending both Vikings and Twins games and watching the NFL Draft and the Kentucky Derby each year. She also loved watching Jessica and Alex excel in school, music, and sports through the years, attending all their concerts, games, and events. Through all the hurdles that came in recent years, she remained a positive source of strength and comfort within her family. Her resiliency never wavered, and her humor never skipped a beat.
She is survived by her husband, Chris; two children, Jessica Hillebrand (and Ben Quinlan) of Minneapolis and Alex Hillebrand of St. Louis Park; two siblings, Sharon (Kadlec) Morgan of Mesa, AZ and James (and Carmen) Schablitsky of Lakeville; mother-in-law, Betsy Hillebrand Hachfeld of Faribault; brother-in-law, Mahlon Hillebrand II and sister-in-law, Donna Hillebrand; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law, Mahlon A. Hillebrand; siblings, Jerry Schablitsky, Paul Schablitsky, Dolly (Schablitsky) Melchert, Rudy Kadlec, Jr.; brothers-in-laws Darryl Morgan and Reinhardt Melchert and sister-in-law, Penny (Rogers) Schablitsky.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on July 14, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault on July 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Clayton Forner, officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Owatonna.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.