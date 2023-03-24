OAK CREEK, WI — Carol A. (Hein) Fannin, age 80, of Oak Creek, WI, and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Carol Ann, the daughter of Peter and Susan (Schweisthal) Hein, was born on January 16, 1943 in Faribault, MN. Carol grew up in Faribault and attended Faribault High School and graduated with the Class of 1960. She then attended Business School. In 1962 she was united in marriage to James Judd and from this marriage they had three children. They later divorced. Carol lived in various locations before settling down in Oak Creek, WI. She worked as an executive secretary for Novozymes Bioag Organic Fertilizers in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Mark Fannin at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Racine, WI on November 26, 2004. While she wasn't working, Carol enjoyed counted cross stitching, quilting, exercising, and spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her husband, Mark Fannin; children, Jamie Judd (Ron Gartner), Chris (Angie) Judd, and Randy (Jeannie) Judd; step-children, Chris (Heidi) Fannin and Matt (Rebecca) Fannin; sister, Arlene Hein; brothers, Pete (Jean) Hein and Jim (Becky) Hein; Carol was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty (Hein) Hansen.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with Fr. Henry Doyle officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. Following the burial a luncheon will be served at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or memorial trees, the family prefers that memorials be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Lewy Body Dementia Association in memory of Carol.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
