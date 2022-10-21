Carol A Drewitz

FARIBAULT — Carol Ann Drewitz, age 67, of Faribault, died unexpectantly on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home, Faribault.
FARIBAULT — Carol Ann Drewitz, age 67, of Faribault, died unexpectantly on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home, Faribault.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the services on Wednesday.
Carol A. was born on February 7, 1955, to Adolph and Marie (Delesha) Ernste in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School and started a career as a nursing aide. She married Thomas Drewitz on April 12, 1975, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Faribault. She was previously employed at Faribault Manor Nursing Home and by the State of Minnesota at the Regional Center and Correctional Facility in Faribault.
Carol's Catholic faith was very dear to her heart. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family while gardening, tinkering around the house, and collecting nick-nacks. Carol was famous for her laugh, stories of her youth, homemade treats and goodies and the joy she had celebrating the holidays.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Cheryl (James) Kirkpatrick, Paul (Jill) Drewitz and Elizabeth Drewitz; grandchildren, Fey, Drake, Eve, Luke and Desiree; brothers, Al (Ann) Ernste, Pat (Sherri) Ernste, Duke (Lou) Ernste, Gordy (Mary) Ernste, Randy (Sue) Ernste and Ken (Carol) Ernste; sisters, Deb (John) Bellingham, Peggy (Bill) Keilen, Judy (Don) Graunke and Connie (Scott) Caron; brothers-in-law, Rich (Emily) Drewitz and Mark (Ken Scribner) Drewitz; brother-in-law, Mike David; sister-in-law, Michelle Sorgatz and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Adolph; sister, Jean David; brothers, Gerald "Chip" Ernste and Theodore Ernste; parents-in-law, Willard "Bud" and Florence Drewitz and nephew, Michael David.
