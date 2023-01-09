FARIBAULT — Carla J. Hanegraaf, age 67 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 following a courageous two year battle with cancer.
To plant a tree in memory of Carla Hanegraaf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
FARIBAULT — Carla J. Hanegraaf, age 67 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 following a courageous two year battle with cancer.
Carla Jean, the daughter of Donald and Margaret (Ottom) St. Martin was born on March 13, 1955 in Faribault. She attended Faribault Senior High School and later some college classes. On July 14, 1973 she was united in marriage to Patrick Spitzack at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. They later divorced. Carla worked for many years with pre-school education in different communities including, Faribault, LeSueur, Owatonna and Goodhue County. She also operated her own daycare at her home for a short time. Most recently she was working in the Print Room at Federated Insurance. Carla enjoyed crafting and would often sell her creations to boutiques and at craft shows. She also enjoyed family vacations, bowling, casino trips and golfing. She was even fortunate enough to get a hole in one!
She is survived by her children, Tanya (Bob) Ernste of Faribault, MN; Kelly (Ben) Patee of Faribault, MN and Troy Spitzack of Owatonna, MN; by eight grandchildren; by her brother, Mark St. Martin of Faribault, MN; by her close friend and niece, Kim Volk of White Bear Lake, MN and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald St. Martin and Margaret Stam; by her brothers, Donald "Butch" and Wayne St. Martin; by her nephew, Dean St. Martin and by her former spouse, Patrick Spitzack.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.