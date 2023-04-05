WATERVILLE — Carl W. Vollbrecht, Sr., age 93, of Waterville, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Piper's Good Tidings for Seniors.
WATERVILLE — Carl W. Vollbrecht, Sr., age 93, of Waterville, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Piper's Good Tidings for Seniors.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Juan Palm officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Carl W., the son of Fred and Hedwig (Kewatt) Vollbrecht was born on May 24, 1929, in Waterville. He married Violet Emily Dorothy (Rath) Wabner on November 7, 1952, and she preceded him in death on January 19, 2017. He was a lifelong farmer. Carl enjoyed fishing and spending time at the Vollbrecht Campground on Horseshoe Lake.
He is survived by five children, Douglas (and Barbara) Wabner of West Concord, Carl (and Sharon) Vollbrecht of Northfield, Rick (and Linda) Vollbrecht of Morristown, Daniel (and Becky) Vollbrecht of Waterville, and Valerie (and Bruce) Braun of Morristown; 16 grandchildren, Patty (and Brent) Gulsvig, Linda (and Bob) Merchant, Kathy Wabner, Kim Noll (and Troy), Ryan (and Sara) Vollbrecht, Casey (and Jillian) Vollbrecht, Brice (and Molly) Vollbrecht, Brian (and Liz) Vollbrecht, Brent (and Jill) Vollbrecht, Joshua Vollbrecht, Nathan Vollbrecht, Stephanie (and Nick) Braun, Meghan (and Kyle) Wolf, Dr. Kristina (and Doug) Rauenhorst, Jennifer (and Kevin) Becker, and Timothy Braun (and Chrysandra Simek); 32 great grandchildren, Garrett and Graham Gulsvig, Jarred and Katie Merchant; Tanner Noll; Amanda Hodge; Missy Wilson; Alexis, Vincent and Hattie Vollbrecht; Brigham Vollbrecht; Beckett, Bode and Hazel Vollbrecht; William and Elsie Vollbrecht; Jaylie, Makynlie, Sophie and Berklie Braun; Tenley, Bentley and Maizey Wolf; William, Magdalen, Oliver, Taylor and Joshua Rauenhorst; Brooklyn, Brylie, Bryton, and Brielle Becker; four great great grandchildren, Freya Gulsvig, Slib Hodge, Alexander Wilson and Bryar Ross; and sister-in-law, Florence Knoop of South Sioux City, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Violet; one daughter, Barbara Gudknecht; five siblings, Amalia "Molly" Minske, Bernhard Vollbrecht, Eldor Vollbrecht, Ben Hering and Joseph Hering.
