Carl F. Krueger, Jr.

NORTH MORRISTOWN — Carl Fridrik Wilhelm Krueger, Jr., age 89 of North Morristown, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his earthly home before entering his heavenly home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Juan Palm officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault with military rites by American Legion Post #149, Morristown.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Carl F., also known as "Carlie", "C.W.", and "The Allis-Chalmers Kid" was born on December 3, 1932 to Carl F.W. and Anna (Melchert) Krueger, Sr. on the family farm in Morristown Township.
Carl attended Trinity Lutheran School, North Morristown and later attended auctioneer school. He was baptized and confirmed in the faith at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown. Carl served in the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged. He married Sophie Ackman on August 22, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault and together they raised their daughter, Juanita.
Carl was a lifelong farmer and he also worked for Wally Schmidtke shelling and hauling corn, was a licensed auctioneer, sold Pride Seed Corn, Norling Silos and Pole Sheds, M&M Feed, and was a machinery locator for over 25 years.
Carl served Trinity Lutheran Church as chairman, and as president of the school. He was active in the annual North Morristown 4th of July Celebration running the ice cream stand, making and pulling the "Welcome to North Morristown" float, as well as driving his prized Allis-Chalmers tractors in the parade. He was honored to be the Morristown, MN 2015 Sesquicentennial ambassador with his daughter to the Morristown, TN Sesquicentennial. He took great pride and joy in being the 2006 Grand Marshal of the North Morristown 4th of July Celebration and was humbled to be named the 2010 Rice County Male Sr. Citizen Volunteer of the Year.
Carl was a member of various organizations including the American Legion Post #149, Morristown where he served as a commander, Upper Midwest A-C Club, and Rice County Steam & Gas Association. Carl enjoyed, fishing, spearing, playing Euchre, traveling, and loved to spend time with his wife and daughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Juanita Krueger of North Morristown; a sister, Allien Ahlman of Morristown; a niece and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sophie; brother, Martin; sister, Esther Krueger; nephew, Donald O. Schultz; brothers-in-law, Raymond Ackman, Elmer Ackman, Albert Schultz, and Edward Ahlman; Sophie's parents, August and Emma (Grohman) Ackman; sister-in-law, Edna Schultz; and special friend, Lila Smith.
Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or School, North Morristown.
