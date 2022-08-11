Candice M. Braun

FARIBAULT — Candice "Candy" M. Braun, age 96, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Candice Braun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments