Candice M. Braun

FARIBAULT — Candice "Candy" M. Braun, age 96, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN.
Candice May, the daughter of Hugo and Genevieve (Rosett) Misgen, was born on June 5, 1926 on the family farm in Wells Township. Candy grew up in Faribault and attended Roberds Lake one room school for 8 years. She would ice skate across the lake to get to school and her father would transport her mother and other students to school by sleigh. She graduated from the Faribault High School with the Class of 1944 and then attended the St. Lucas School of Nursing Deaconess Hospital and graduated with a Nursing Diploma in 1947. She was united in marriage to Harold Braun on June 12, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault and they later divorced. She started her career at St. Lucas Hospital as a Private Duty Nurse while raising a family. Candy then worked for Pleasant Manor Nursing Home and worked her way up from a staff nurse to in-service working up to Director of Nursing. While she wasn't working, Candy enjoyed cross stitching, going for walks at the Nature Center, embroidering, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Candy was a part of the Daughters of Isabella and the Divine Mercy CCW.
Candy is survived by her children, Janice (Mike) Mallberg of Adel, IA, Annette (Bob) Stech of Bloomington, MN, Teresa (Dale) Jackson of Naperville, IL, Bob (Laurie) Braun of Faribault, Paul (Shawnda) Braun of Sun City, AZ, Peter (Donna) Braun of Faribault, and Laurel Braun of Minneapolis, MN; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother, Dick (Jan) Misgen; sister, Marilyn (Chuck) Schema; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former Husband, Harold; son, James "Ham" Braun; and brothers, Raymond Misgen and Bob (Ruth) Misgen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault with Father Cory Rohlfing, officiating. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the Mass at Church on Tuesday.
Memorials are preferred to the Divine Mercy Catholic School Building Fund in memory of Candy. Donations can be mail to 15 3rd Ave SW, Faribault, MN 55021.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
To plant a tree in memory of Candice Braun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.