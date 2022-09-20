FARIBAULT — Brooksie A. Moravec, age 76 of Faribault, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
Brooksie was the first born to James William Hennings and Correan Carolyn Brooks on July 22, 1946 at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She attended Minnetonka Schools and later attended clerical school. She held several positions, but always went back to waitressing (her passion). She met and married her son Kennith's father, Ronald G. Soderberg while she was waitressing. After their divorce when Ken was 12, she moved to Iowa for a year and returned to Minnesota. In 1990 she moved to Faribault and found her life passion, working with the developmentally disabled. She worked in group homes, SILS program, job coach and adult foster care. Even after retiring, after 22 years, she has kept in contact with fellow co-workers and clients. She met and married Richard Q. Moravec in January 1996.
She has been a volunteer for several programs including, being a Big Sister, a labor coach and having teenage pregnant girls living at her and Ron's home while they were waiting to have a room for them at Mary's Shelter in St. Paul, MN.
She is survived by her husband Richard Q. Moravec of Faribault; by her son, Kennith J. Soderberg of Northfield, MN; by five grandchildren, Erin Hanson, Levii, Alexsis, Cooper and Chloe Soderberg; by her step children, Shari Asfahl and Duane Mussell, Molly (Dan) Herold, Vic (Diane) Moravec, Julie (Jim) Eberle, Kris Laabs and Annette (Paul) Scholtes and Rich (Shaina) Moravec; by her brother, James R. Hennings; by her sister, Cheryl A. (Ron) Paasch and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by four miscarriages and one stillborn baby, her parents and other family members.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Church in Faribault with Rev. Gordon Elliott officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior, MN.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
