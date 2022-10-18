Brian Peter Taylor

FARIBAULT — Brian Taylor, age 61, of Faribault, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Brian Peter, the son of Norman and Mary (Opem) Taylor was born September 25, 1961, in Faribault. After graduating from Faribault High School Class of 1980, Brian continued his education at St. Cloud State University. When he returned to Faribault, he worked as the parts manager for R.C. Bliss Ford, manager at General Auto Parts and later as a sales associate for Napa Auto Parts. Brian was very interested in cars, especially auto body repair and restoration. He enjoyed snowmobiling and riding motorcycles when he was younger, fishing and most of all he enjoyed time with his nieces and nephew.
Survivors include his sister, Linda (and Rose Marraccini) Taylor of Faribault; brothers, John (and Heidi) Taylor of Red Wing and Marc (and Laureen) Taylor of Faribault; nieces, Angela (and Ben Holz) Taylor, Christine (and Spencer) Stroth and Linsey Taylor; nephew, Mitchel Taylor; great niece and great nephews, Riley Stroth and Jack and Cody Holz; other relatives and many friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Mary.
The Taylor family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation, Homestead Hospice House and Allina Health - Faribault Cancer Institute for the care and support Brian received.
