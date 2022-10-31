Brayer Anthony Morales Cruz

WATERVILLE, MN — BRAYER ANTHONY MORALES CRUZ, age 19 of Waterville, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Service information

Nov 5
Visitation
Saturday, November 5, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Waterville Chapel
401 W. Main Street
Waterville, MN 56096
Nov 6
Graveside
Sunday, November 6, 2022
12:00PM
Concordia Cemetery
11493-11499 218th St W
Morristown, Minnesota 55052
