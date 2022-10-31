WATERVILLE, MN — BRAYER ANTHONY MORALES CRUZ, age 19 of Waterville, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Born in Mankato on August 24, 2003. Brayer was the son of Antonio and Aurelia Morales Cruz. He was a graduate of Waterville High School, class of 2021. After graduation, he went on to study Nursing at St. Cloud University. Growing up in Waterville, Brayer was a very kind, funny, organized, and responsible hardworking person. He loved animals, hanging out with his friends and listening to his music, he will be missed by all who loved him.
Brayer is survived by his parents, Antonio and Aurelia of Waterville; one sister, Yoselin Morales Cruz also of Waterville and two brothers, Eliberth Cruz and Byron Morales both of Minneapolis.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will be at 12 PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in the Concordia cemetery in North Morristown. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. dennisfuneralhomes.com
