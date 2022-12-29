ALBERT LEA — Beverly Jean Torgerson (Frame), 88, passed away December 27, 2022 in Owatonna with her loving family by her side. Born to James and Alice Frame, Beverly arrived into the world on December 9, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew to find the love of her life in Darrell Gene Torgerson. The two were married on July 9, 1954 in Northfield, MN, lived in Albert Lea, and together had four children, Michael, Debra, Sandra, and Patti.
Beverly retired from Albert Lea Mayo Health System after 30 1/2 years of loyal service, spent a time as a union steward for the Service Employee International Union, and also served as a board member for the local Senior Center. In her leisure time Beverly could often be found crafting with local groups and especially enjoyed Hardanger embroidery.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Darrell Gene Torgerson, parents James and Alice (Roland) Frame, step-mother Marcene, foster son Bruce Schilling, parents-in-law Hilda and Perry Torgerson, and brother-in-law John Arenivar.
She is survived by her children Michael Torgerson (Becky) of Texas, Debra Thompson (Bob) of Albert Lea MN, Sandra Torgerson of Burnsville, MN, and Patti Leschefske (Craig) of Welcome, MN; daughter-in-law Tamie Davis (Randy), half-brother David Frame (Karen), half-sisters Marcia Jacobson (Jake), Becky Arenivar, and Nancy Burns (John); grandchildren Kris, Nicki, Ryan, Adam, Crystal, Cody, TJ, Cody, Corey, and Travis; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Bancroft Creek Estates, St. Mary's Hospital, and Owatonna Homestead Hospice House for all their great care.
Services will be held 11:00AM on Thursday, January 5th at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation, with visitation starting one hour prior to service. Inurnment to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. Memorials may be sent to Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna and Peace and Power Worship Service Broadcast with the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.
