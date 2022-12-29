Beverly Jean Torgerson

ALBERT LEA — Beverly Jean Torgerson (Frame), 88, passed away December 27, 2022 in Owatonna with her loving family by her side. Born to James and Alice Frame, Beverly arrived into the world on December 9, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew to find the love of her life in Darrell Gene Torgerson. The two were married on July 9, 1954 in Northfield, MN, lived in Albert Lea, and together had four children, Michael, Debra, Sandra, and Patti.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Torgerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

