Betty M. Wieben

FARIBAULT — Betty M. Weiben, age 94 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault with Pastor Rex Longshore officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the church on Friday for one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and complete obituary visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
