FARIBAULT — Betty Jane Mealey, age 96, of Faribault, died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
A Private Celebration of Betty's life will be held for the family.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Betty Jane McGrath was born to the parents of Eugene and Alice McGrath on January 17, 1926, in Owatonna.
Betty graduated from Faribault High School and went on to work as a switchboard operator during the war, then to the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in the library. During this time, she met the love of her life, Hudson (Hockey) Mealey. She soon became an avid spectator rooting him on during his college years playing sports, not knowing that she would be doing this again later in life. They married December 28, 1948..."someplace in Iowa" as she would always say.
Betty became a homemaker of three children, active in the Washington school PTA and a Girl Scout leader for Cannon Valley Council, receiving a 25 year pin for her dedication and loyalty to the Girl Scouts of America. Moving to Shattuck campus with her family, as the coach's wife, she hosted many parent social gatherings and once again, became a very enthusiastic spectator of all team sports. With her children she never missed a choir or band concert, a play or a baseball game that they were involved in. Soon, Betty happily accepted a librarian position at Shattuck, where she continued her love of reading.
Later as the children were older, she accepted a position at District One Hospital as the Assistant Supervisor of Medical Records, where she developed many lifelong friendships that continued well into her 90's. For years this group would meet at a different restaurant every few months where you could see Betty sipping a Bloody Mary.
The married years together were spent in simple pleasures of volunteering at River Bend Nature Center, playing endless card games, camping along the North Shore, picnics at Nerstrand Woods State Park and just being together. In their retirement years grandchildren appeared and they shared all of those simple pleasures with both Michael and Lauren by adding puzzles and board games. Betty loved to garden, loved to read and loved watching the Minnesota Twins, Gopher football and basketball. Betty was also a spirited woman who was known for her "gatherings" of family and friends on Sundays. She patiently waited for the family softball game in the field or a badminton tourney in the backyard to finish so she could serve a huge meal.
Betty will be sadly missed by her children, John (Mary) Mealey, Sharon (Todd) Johnson, Grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Shelton, Lauren Kanne (Joey Tutewohl and baby Tutewohl), Special Niece, Gretchen (John) Pyburn, Special great niece, Shan Jasinski and children Sam and Jacie, great nephew, Jeff (Ann) Bongers and daughter, Maci, and many Faribault friends and lifelong friends from District 1 Hospital.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hudson Mealey, her daughter, Janice Kanne, son-in-law Duane Kanne, her parents, Eugene and Alice McGrath, sister, Lorraine Snell and nephew, Gary Snell.
The family thanks the staff at Milestone Senior Living and Moments Hospice staff for their exceptional care for mom. The simple act of caring is heroic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to River Bend Nature Center.
