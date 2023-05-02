Bernice L. Jorgenson

FARIBAULT — Bernice Lena Jorgenson, age 88 of Faribault, passed away May 1, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA... .Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
FARIBAULT — Bernice Lena Jorgenson, age 88 of Faribault, passed away May 1, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Born October 16, 1934 in Walcott township, MN. Daughter of Peter & Ella Thibodeau. She married the love of her life Ansel Jorgenson July 8, 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers & sister.
Bernice was a 1952 graduate of Medford High School. She worked for 14 years for the Lakeville school district and "retired" from the Farmington school district in 1993. She was a bookkeeper for 6 years in Prior Lake and retired again in 2004 to become a full time Grandma. She loved Bingo, Puzzles, making greeting cards, growing flowers & "keeping her family in tow". She was proud to be part of the Women's Health initiative group and received a Gold Medal for 20 years of service in 2016, helping women around the world to have a better life.
She is survived by sons, Conrad (Lisa) and Daniel (Susan); daughters, Elisabeth (Tim) Lien and Faith (Rob) Branham; grandsons, Jimmie, Jake, Sam, Jesse, Matt, Andrew and Robbie; granddaughters, Allee, Julie, Nikki, Sadey, Amber and Lexie; great-grandchildren; Penelope, Violet, Sebastian, Daisy Mae, Bentley, Phoebe, Aria; sister, Dorothy Guentzel; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory, Faribault with Rev. Hal Rex Longshore, officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home and continue Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M.
For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.