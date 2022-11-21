FARIBAULT — Bernard M. "Bernie" Bongers, age 80 of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by his family.
Bernard Martin, the son of Martin and Emily (Pumper) Bongers was born on March 13, 1942 in Faribault, MN. He attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1960. Following high school Bernie served in the U.S. Army. On January 15, 1968 he was united in marriage to Mary Kanzenbach in Brookings, SD. Bernie worked for over 35 years at Crown Cork & Seal in Faribault, retiring in 2004. Bernie enjoyed wood working and owned and operated B & S Turning for many years. He was a talented wood worker and took great pride in his projects. Bernie enjoyed spending time with all of his family, playing cards, especially euchre, buying and flipping houses, trips to their cabins at Leech Lake and later Long Lake, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. His unfiltered personality was something everyone expected and enjoyed about Bernie. He played Santa often at Christmas time and was known for his famous hog roasts by many. Bernie was a life member at the Moose Lodge in Faribault and enjoyed the interaction with others there.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Bongers of Faribault; by his children, Shan Jasinski of Eden Prairie, MN, Jeff M. Bongers (Ann) of Faribault, Jeff L. Bongers of Faribault and Joe Bongers of Faribault; by seven grandchildren, Randy Duchene, Jasmine Marik, Jade Voight, Michael Bongers, Samuel Jasinski, Jacie Jasinski, and Maci Bongers; by six great grandchildren; and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael Bongers and by four brothers, Joseph, Robert, Marvin and Donald Bongers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rolfing officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday for one hour prior to services.
