FARIBAULT — Bernadette Dee, age 88, of Faribault, MN, passed away April 16, 2023, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Faribault.
Margaret (Bernadette) Christina was born on December 15, 1934, in Inishannon, Ireland, to Mick and Julia Mary (O'Brien) Looney. When she was three, her family moved from Ireland to London, and survived the many life challenges of WWII in London. Bernadette worked secretarial jobs before joining her family and working at their restaurant. Most of all, Bernadette was devoted to family, and helped care for her homebound mother and raise her nine nieces and nephews. She corresponded with Robert Dee as a pen pal, they later met, and were married on December 15, 1972, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Bernadette loved music, dancing, watching old films, and shopping. She loved her Siamese cats, took great pride in raising them and sold some to others. She enjoyed taking car rides with Bob around the lakes.
She is survived by her sister, Anne Stork of Bury St. Edmunds, England; nine nieces and nephews, Michael, Margaret, Phyllis (Roger), Maria (Peter) Meulepas, Julia (Alan), John (Karen), Eileen, Paul (Debbie), and Mark (Hilary) Crosbie; in-laws, Thomas (Joan) Dee, Patrick Dee, and Kathy Peterka; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Mick and Julia; four brothers-in-law, William, Richard, James, and Donald Dee; a sister-in-law, Jean Smiley; and niece Margaret's husband, Bill Lee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
