THE VILLAGES, FL — Barry A. McLaughlin passed away from complications of Parkinson's on March 31, 2022 in The Villages, Florida.
Barry, son of Harold & Elizabeth (Rott) McLaughlin was born on April 17, 1945, in Englewood, NJ. He attended New Milford High School in New Jersey graduating with the class of 1963. He then attended Northeast Missouri State College, Kirksville, Mo. where he joined the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity, graduated as senior class officer, & class president with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1968. In 1969, Barry received his Master of Art degree in Physical Education/Kinesiology from Ohio State University. He then taught Physical Education & coached gymnastics at Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL. On April 10, 1971 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Duncan in Faribault, MN. Moving to Brown Deer, Wisconsin, Barry taught Physical education at the elementary & middle school levels & coached gymnastics. An innovative teacher promoting individual & team success in his classes, & he coached four All-American gymnasts. After his career in education Barry managed several fitness clubs & upon moving to Minnesota, he finalized his career as Manager of the Plymouth Creek Athletic Club in Plymouth, MN.
Barry's passion was fitness both in his career & private life. Working out daily at 14 years of age & continuing this routine throughout his life. He was the New Jersey Junior State Weight Lifting champion, & participated in myriads of runs, biathlons, triathlons, & the Chicago Marathon. Plus yearly treks to State Parks with his fraternity brothers. Barry loved to laugh & make people laugh & he also loved a party!
Barry is survived by his wife Kathleen McLaughlin; his sister Barbara Trueheart; as well as eight nieces & nephews & their children & a multitude of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Elizabeth McLaughlin, & his brother Brian Arthur McLaughlin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault with Pastor Jeff Sandgren officiating. Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Memorials should be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or The Parkinson's Foundation.
