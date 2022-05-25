FARIBAULT — Barbara A. Thomas, age 85, of Faribault, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center, Shakopee.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on June 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Nerstrand Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior the service on June 11, 2022.
Barbara was born on October 3, 1936, to Elmer and Clara (Anderson) Berntson in Faribault. She was formerly employed by Sheldahl of Northfield. Barb loved to read, garden but she especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Scott (and Marina) Clark, Steve (and Theresa) Clark, Jeff (and Kathy) Clark, Brian (and Teresa) Thomas; grandchildren, Darcy Amnuel, Katie (and Eric) Schley, Mitchell Clark, Kelsey Thomas, Connor Thomas, Kinsley Thomas, Gracie Lonergan, Brenna Thomas, Carter Clark, Chandler Clark, Kassidy Clark and Kennedy Clark; great-grandchildren, River Shively and Remi Schley; sister, Joan (and Charles) Eastman; one nephew, David Eastman; other relatives; and many friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by, her parents, Elmer and Clara (Anderson) Berntson; her sister, Shirley Patrick; and one nephew, Daniel Eastman.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff that cared for Barb at Pleasant Manor.