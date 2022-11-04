FARIBAULT — Barbara A. Duckett, age 78, of Faribault, MN, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault.
Barbara Ann was born on June 21, 1944, in Faribault, MN, to Ernest and Mary (Weingartz) DeMars. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1962. Barb worked at McQuay's from 1969 - 1988, and owned a flower shop in Kingman, AZ.
She is survived by her son, Todd Dusbabek (Jessica); grandchildren, Tanis, Ashley, Riley, and Carson Dusbabek; sisters, Trish Kratt (Chuck), Bonnie Sassor (Gene), and Sue Kruger (Val); brothers, Joe DeMars (Evon), Ernie DeMars (Debbie), Peter DeMars, Terry DeMars (Diane), and Jeff DeMars (Ellie); and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Dusbabek; parents, Ernest and Mary; brothers, Alan DeMars and Andy DeMars; and sister, Jeannie Boyd.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
