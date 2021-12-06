Dean Roman Haefner

MANKATO — Dean R Haefner, age 77 of Mankato, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2021. Born on October 27, 1944, in Mankato, MN to Roman and Angeline Haefner. Dean graduated from Loyola High School (Mankato) in 1962, received his Bachelors and Masters degree from Mankato State University, and served in the U.S. Army at Fort Sheridan and West Point.
Dean taught as a band director at Loyola, Jordan and Faribault, where he retired from in 2006. Dean enjoyed cards, going on road trips, game shows and football.
Dean is survived by his children Stephen Haefner and granddaughter Alexis, Leigh Haefner and granddaughter Amelia, Miles (Heather) Haefner and grandson Macklin and granddaughter Hayden and his brothers Leon Haefner and Dale Haefner. He was proceeded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Lois and DuWayne Prange.
The family would like to thank all his friends and family who reached out to him while he was in the hospital. We saw the joy it brought him, and we will be forever grateful.
Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St S in Northfield on Thursday, December 9 from 5pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dean's name are suggested to St. Labret Indian School at www.stlabre.org.
Dean will be remembered as a wonderful father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will live on in our thoughts and hearts. biermanfuneralhome.com.