Sharon Kay Sommers

FARIBAULT — Sharon K. Sommers, age 83, of Faribault, died Friday, January 21, 2022, at Faribault Senior Living following an extended illness.
Sharon Kay, the daughter of Lester and Frances (Johnson) Hansen, was born on July 9, 1938, in Sleepy Eye. Eldest of four children, the family moved to Mankato in 1942 and then to Faribault in 1945. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1956. On December 28, 1957, Sharon was united in marriage to Donald Roy Sommers at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault and he preceded her in death in 1988.
Sharon began her career with Gopher Shooter's Supply in 1956 while still in high school. She was employed there for many years, later transferring to subsidiary Bonanza Sporting Goods. In 1990 she became a familiar face to many while employed at the State Bank of Faribault until her retirement in 2006.
Sharon was an active member of the FHS Class of 1956 Reunion Committee for 60 years and volunteered at the front desk of the Buckham West Senior Center following her retirement. She was an avid reader, member of two card clubs and frequently enjoyed lunching with friends. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved her winter trips to Ft. Myers Beach with her sister and brother in law. More than anything, Sharon enjoyed simply spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be remembered by all for her kind smile and gentle, compassionate nature. She will be missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (and Tony) Drouillard of Faribault; two grandchildren, Danielle (and Robert) Wagner of Eden Prairie and Beau Drouillard of Mankato; three great grandchildren, Aubrey and Soren Danielson and Teddy Wagner; sister, Joan (and Dale) Smith; brother, Jon (and Kathy) Hansen and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Frances; husband, Donald; son, Steven in 2006; and brother, Robert (and Bette Jo) Hansen.
Memorial services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Kira Anderson, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault at a later date.
Memorial visitation will be at church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Masks will be required within the church. For those unable to attend, Sharon's service will be available for viewing the next day on the Boldt Funeral Home website.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be directed in Sharon's name to Ruth's House of Hope or Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at both Faribault Senior Living and Brighton Hospice
