FARIBAULT — Scott Bradley Bowers, age 51, of Baltimore, MD, residing in Faribault, MN, passed away suddenly on November 21, 2021.
Scott married his wife, Erica (King) on November 25, 2006 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Together they have two beautiful children, Tristan Xavier and Kaya Rain. Scott is also survived by his parents, Denny and Peggy Bowers (Whittington) and two sisters, Kerrilyn Bowers and Megan Bowers, parents-in-law Bruce and Cindy King, sister and brother-in-law Heather Semies and Christopher King and spouses, 6 nieces and 1 nephew. Scott was a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend to too many to mention, all of whom loved him more than words can express.
Scott graduated from Parkside High School, Salisbury, MD in 1988 and then went on to enlist in the United States Navy, where he served on the flight deck of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier during the Gulf War. During his military service, he earned a Letter of Commendation, a National Defense Medal, and a Meritorious Unit Commendation. After an honorable discharge, Scott earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from Salisbury University. He then earned his Master's Degree in Athletic Coaching Education from West Virginia University where he was an Assistant Men's Soccer Coach. He went on to coach at the University of Tampa where he helped lead the men's soccer team to a NCAA Division II National Championship. Scott also coached at the IMG Academies in the USL's Premier Development League in Florida before returning to West Virginia University as Assistant Men's Soccer coach once more. Scott's passion was soccer; he coached high school, national leagues, academies, and universities for many years until finally, in 2018, he settled in as Head Coach of the U16 boys soccer team at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, MN.
While living in Minnesota, he discovered a newfound passion for mountain biking, which he enjoyed as much as possible with his Shattuck-St. Mary's colleagues and friends. He was fortunate to be doing what he loved until his untimely passing. Scott was a devoted family man and loyal friend, always just a phone call away, always willing to help out in any way he could. Though Scott left this world too soon, his influence has made this world a better place.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 2:00 PM at The Shattuck St. Mary's Sports Complex along with full military honors on the outdoor turf soccer field. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Sports Complex gym.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of the Bowers family through Venmo ID @Erica-Bowers-9.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.